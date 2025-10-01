3 Burning Sixers Questions Ahead of Upcoming Season
The Philadelphia 76ers are a team that has championship aspirations heading into the 2025-26 season. Joel Embiid remains the franchise cornerstone, Tyrese Maxey has grown into stardom, and Paul George’s arrival as a high-profile addition ahead of his second year with the team.
Add in rookie VJ Edgecombe, and there is plenty of reason for excitement in Philadelphia. But every contender comes with questions. Here are the three that will define this season.
1. Can the team stay healthy?
It is the question Sixers fans are tired of asking, yet it never goes away. Embiid’s health has been the central storyline of every year, and now George enters the mix with his own history of injuries. As they are both expected to miss the early part of this season. Along with Jared McCain, who will also miss time as he is set to have surgery that could have him out 4-6 weeks.
For Philadelphia to be more than a second-round story, its stars must be available deep into the season. The Sixers believe their depth and system can steady them when absences happen, but the core has to be on the court when it matters most.
2. How will VJ Edgecombe mesh with the team?
The rookie has the makeup and ability to be very good early on. Edgecombe's athleticism and defensive potential already stand out, but fitting into an NBA rotation is not just about talent. It is about chemistry. How quickly he adjusts to Maxey’s pace, Embiid’s presence, and George’s style will dictate how much of a role he plays early on.
If Edgecombe meshes with the existing team dynamic, he gives the Sixers an explosive new weapon. If the learning curve is longer, his impact may be more about flashes than consistency.
3. Can Paul George return to form?
George is the X-factor. The Sixers did not bring him in to be average. They brought him in to tilt the balance of the East. His ability to defend elite wings, knock down shots, and ease the scoring load is exactly what this team has needed. But the question is whether he can tap back into that All-Star level consistently.
After a season where his scoring averages dipped to 16.2 where he has been over the 20 points per game mark majority of his career. This could be concerning, as it could mean George is on the decline as a player, and then the pressure on Maxey and Embiid only grows heavier.
The Sixers have plenty of talent. The answers to these questions will determine whether it translates into a real run. If health holds, Edgecombe fits, and George finds his game, the Sixers will have everything they need to finally break through and make an Eastern Conference run in the Embiid era.
