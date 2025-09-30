Kai Cenat Shares Wholesome Exchange With Sixers Guard Jared McCain
Just ahead of media day last Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers were hit with some unfortunate news regarding a key prospect. Still with some time before the regular season gets underway, Jared McCain has already begun getting himself back to full strength.
McCain was a major bright spot for the Sixers early last season, stepping up in a big way in light of a slew of injuries. Led by multiple 30-point performances, he found himself as the early frontrunner for Rookie of the Year.
As he was proving to be a core piece of the Sixers' talent pipeline, things went off the rails for McCain. He took a nasty spill in a December matchup with the Indiana Pacers, resulting in a season-ending knee injury.
The Sixers' guard was originally expected to be a full-go in training camp, but that quickly changed when he suffered a major setback. While getting extra work in before ramping up for the season, he suffered a UCL tear in his right thumb.
Thankfully for McCain, this ailment won't keep him shelved as long as last year's injury. The initial reporting suggests that he'll be out of action for around four to six weeks.
While the team hasn't made an official announcement, it looks as though McCain has already undergone a procedure to address his UCL tear. Along with posting videos of himself on his Instagram story, he had a quick conversation with internet sensation Kai Cenat.
Footage emerged on social media Tuesday of Cenat on FaceTime with McCain after his thumb surgery. Based on the nature of the conversation, the Sixers guard appeared to still be feeling the effects of whatever anesthesia he was given.
During their quick chat, Cenat offered positive words of encouragement for McCain as he starts to work his way back from injury once again.
After what he showed in his brief stretch last year, McCain was one member of the Sixers that many were excited to see back in action. Amid this news, the anticipation will have to build for a little while longer.
While McCain slowly works his way back in the mix, the Sixers find themselves on a much different journey. Earlier this week, the team set off to Abu Dhabi for a pair of international preseason showdowns.
