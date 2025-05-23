76ers' Continuing Denial Signals Trouble for Philly's Future
It isn't working... State that at the end of most conversations about the Philadelphia 76ers, and it fits. It just works. Having a hard time believing that? Don't take anyone else's word for it. Try it out, and see what happens. Here are just a few examples worth tossing around for fodder.
Daryl Morey... It isn't working... The Joel Embiid and Paul George partnership... It isn't working... Philly's roster as currently constructed... Nope! It isn't working...
Things have gotten so bad as of late that there is fear that, even when good news comes, things will turn out poorly. Philly owns the third selection in the 2025 NBA Draft. How many times has doubt crept in that they'll somehow make the wrong decision?
While life teaches everyone that it's okay to make mistakes, it also reveals, over time, that failure to learn from those mistakes is dangerous. That's what frightens Sixers fans the most, and a recent report won't instill added confidence.
The 76ers reportedly have no plans to break up Joel Embiid and Paul George.
In an attempt to instill confidence about Philly's future, and perhaps make a splash signing, the 76ers signed all-star forward Paul George to a massive four-year, $212 million maximum contract last July. He was expected to assist Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in forming the Sixers' version of a 'big three'.
Let's just say we're still waiting on the fruits and results of that decision.
Injuries sidelined and delayed everything. Embiid and George barely played together. When they were on the court, it left little to be desired.
That led to public outcry for a trade, more often than not, one that shipped off Paul George. Kevin Durant has even been mentioned as a possible prize. Hold those horses.
Those theories have already been debunked more than once.
Despite the rumors, that trade probably isn't coming. NBA Insider Jake Fischer's recent write-up agrees with those sentiments as he states "the 76ers aren't giving up on them just yet."
So, now what? At the time of this story's release, May is ending. June is coming. It seems pointless to give up on the 2025-26 Philadelphia 76ers when the calendar hasn't even brought us to Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals yet.
Philly continues to keep its fingers crossed for a winner. As time continues to tick away, reality settles in that the Sixers are stuck with Embiid, George, and whoever the third-overall pick produces. Anyone being honest with themselves will admit that doesn't help them sleep easy.
Both fear and a cautious optimism exist. Most of that optimism comes from Daryl Morey, but each time he expresses any, most of the 76ers contingent wrestles with a question.
Should his statements be classified as confidence or do we dismiss them as delusion? That debate will continue. Let's hope the former theory is correct because, again, it's okay to make mistakes. It is not okay to fail at learning from them.