76ers Fans Manifesting Cooper Flagg Following Blowout Loss to Bulls

Should the 76ers pack it in to secure their first-round pick?

Feb 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) looks on during the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
At the start of the season, the Philadelphia 76ers had visions of their new star trio putting them in a position to contend for a championship. Following a litany of injuries and other struggles, they are facing a much different reality in the final weeks of the schedule.

On Monday night, the Sixers had a chance to start making headway towards the play-in. They squared off against the Chicago Bulls, who currently sit in 10th place, on their home floor. The Sixers were unable to make up any ground, eventually going to suffer a brutal 142-110 loss.

Things got so bad for the Sixers against the Bulls that at one point they found themselves down by as much as 50. As this onslaught went on, numerous people chimed in with their thoughts on the matchup. Among those to react was the official account for the NBA Draft simulator "Tankathon," who highlighted their deficit as it continued to grow.

This post resulted in an array of Sixers fans manifesting potential No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg to Philly in this year's draft:

With 25 games to go, the Sixers find themselves in 12th place and two-and-a-half games out of the play-in. As things continue to look bleaker, many have argued if it's time for them to throw in the towel to secure a high draft pick. It's worth noting that if Philly wants to retain its first-round pick, it has to fall in the top six. Anything beyond that, and it will convey to the OKC Thunder as part of the Al Horford trade.

Following their lackluster showing against the Bulls, the Sixers will travel to MSG to take on the New York Knicks Wednesday night.

