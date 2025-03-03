76ers Guard Opens up on What Attributed to Career-Night vs Warriors
Between their nine-game losing streak and news that Joel Embiid will miss the rest of the season, things looked bleak for the Philadelphia 76ers heading into their matchup Saturday. Despite this, one player managed to breath hope into the team as they were able to knock off the Golden State Warriors.
On a night where Embiid is out and Tyrese Maxey and Paul George combine for 22 points, many would expect the Sixers to lose in dramatic fashion. That wasn't the case against Saturday night, as the supporting cast managed to rally to get the team back in the win column.
While there were numerous standouts, the biggest takeaway from the victory was the stellar play of Quentin Grimes. He came out of the gates scorching hot en route to setting a new career-high in points.
In 36 minutes of action, Grimes posted a stat line of 44 points, five rebounds, and six assists against the Warriors. It was an efficient night for him as well, as he shot 75% from the field and 66.7% from beyond the arc.
While speaking with the media postgame, Grimes talked about what went into his impressive showing against the Warriors. One of the key things he mentioned was being more aggressive from the opening tip. Grimes felt he eased into things Wednesday against the Knicks, and wanted to be more assertive on Saturday.
"Just coming out being aggressive," Grimes said. "I feel like last game I didn't come out as aggressive as I should have. Most importantly just coming out here being aggressive, trying to help my team get a win."
This showing from Grimes provided a much-needed boost for the Sixers as they managed to avoid a double-digit losing streak. Since coming over from the Dallas Mavericks at the trade deadline, the young guard continues to prove he can be a reliable member of the supporting cast.
Following his career night, Grimes will look to keep his momentum rolling Monday as the Sixers are slated to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.
