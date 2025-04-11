All 76ers

76ers Make Joel Embiid Announcement Before Hawks Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers offered a Joel Embiid update.

Justin Grasso

Dec 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
As the Philadelphia 76ers reach the final stages of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the team’s star center, Joel Embiid, underwent surgery on his knee, as expected.

On Friday, ahead of the matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Sixers offered an update on Embiid.

“Joel Embiid underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Wednesday. The procedure was performed at NYU Langone Sports Medicine Center by Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow. Embiid will be re-evaluated in approximately six weeks”

Feb 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) holds his arm after falling against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Embiid last took the court on February 22 at home against the Brooklyn Nets. At the time, the star center checked in for 31 minutes of action. He accounted for 14 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

The star center hinted that surgery could be in the cards during the team’s February 9 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. He played in just three more games since publicly suggesting that surgery was potentially in his future.

Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Embiid appeared in just 19 games. While he planned to manage his knee throughout the year after receiving surgery on it during the 2023-2024 season, Embiid ended up missing more time than expected, as swelling and soreness bothered him frequently.

Embiid finished his 2024-2025 season by averaging 24 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. It was the first season he didn’t make an All-Star appearance since his rookie year in 2016-2017.

When the Sixers wrap up the season this upcoming weekend, they’ll focus their attention on the NBA Draft Lottery. After getting eliminated from the playoffs last week, the Sixers are hoping to keep their 2025 first-round pick, which is top-six protected. Then, they’ll focus on getting healthier for the 2025-2026 season.

