76ers on SI: Did Daryl Morey, Sixers Have a Perfect Offseason?

Grading out the Philadelphia 76ers' summer of cap space.

Justin Grasso

Elton Brand, Josh Harris, Nick Nurse, and Daryl Morey introduce Paul George as the latest star to join the Philadelphia 76ers.
Elton Brand, Josh Harris, Nick Nurse, and Daryl Morey introduce Paul George as the latest star to join the Philadelphia 76ers. / Justin Grasso
For the past year, the Philadelphia 76ers had their eyes on the summer of 2024 as they planned to have a ton of cap space to work with in NBA free agency.

As expected, Daryl Morey and the front office made a lot of notable changes to the roster.

On the latest episode of 76ers on SI, we take a look at all of the key signings/re-signings and issue early grades based on what’s known.

76ers on SI Grades the 2024 Offseason

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

List of Sixers’ Key Signings Discussed

Paul George and Kelly Oubre before they both signed with the Sixers in 2024.
Mar 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) shoots against LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George

Arguably, it’s the top signing of the offseason for any team. George and the LA Clippers mutually decided to part ways. Although he nearly landed in a sign-and-trade scenario to the Golden State Warriors, talks fell through, resulting in the nine-time All-Star testing the market and quickly getting sold on the Sixers.

Caleb Martin

The Miami Heat’s higher offer wasn’t enough for Caleb Martin to return for a fourth season and beyond. With a need for playoff-tested veterans, the Sixers made an offer to Martin and won his services.

Andre Drummond

Philly loves a good reunion. Despite adding Drummond to the Ben Simmons-James Harden blockbuster a few seasons ago, Drummond doesn’t have any hard feelings toward the front office. The veteran center is back and ready to finish what he started before.

Eric Gordon

The Sixers didn’t load up on former Houston Rockets this summer, but Eric Gordon has ties to Morey’s former organization. Searching for some solid vets, Gordon brings tons of experience to the table.

Kelly Oubre

It’s confirmed that Kelly Oubre felt enough love from the Sixers. After taking a one-year deal in Philly last year, Oubre returns for at least another season.

Kyle Lowry

Back in his hometown for another season, Kyle Lowry continues working with Nick Nurse. Now, he hopes to find that same success the two found in Toronto.

KJ Martin

Perhaps the Sixers’ most interesting signing this offseason, as it opens a ton of questions moving forward. Will Martin get moved later on? Only time will tell.

Reggie Jackson

The latest addition to the Sixers’ roster brings recent championship experience from his stint with the Denver Nuggets. Of course, he’s familiar with some of the team’s key additions as well.

Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated's FanNation

