76ers Projected to Make Shocking Choice at No. 3
The NBA Draft is on Wednesday night, and the Philadelphia 76ers hold the No. 3 overall pick. While VJ Edgecombe and Ace Bailey are considered top choices for the 76ers, other names that have gained traction in recent mock drafts.
CBS Sports’ Adam Finkelstein has Tre Johnson projected at No. 3 to the 76ers.
“After Ace Bailey cancelled his workout in Philadelphia, V.J. Edgecombe became the player most often associated with the Sixers. While that is definitely still a possibility, the Sixers are also believed to be extremely interested in Johnson. He is a potent scorer and shot-maker who not only put up big numbers right away at Texas last year, but exceeded expectations with his overall efficiency while doing it.”
Johnson averaged 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists during his lone season at Texas. The 19-year-old guard was named this year’s SEC Freshman of the Year.
Finkelstein also projects Edgecombe to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 4.
“If Johnson is, in fact, the pick at 3, it would be an ideal scenario for Charlotte, who is believed to covet Edgecombe and reportedly even contemplating a deal to move up to get him. He is one of the best athletes and competitors in the draft. He puts downhill pressure on the rim, has exciting defensive upside and made steady strides with both his shooting and his overall guard skills within the last year.”
After a positive private workout with the team, it’s likely that Edgecombe will be Philadelphia’s first-round selection. Still, anything can happen on Wednesday night.
