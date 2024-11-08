76ers Reveal Official Injury Diagnosis for Tyrese Maxey
Just a few weeks into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers will now see a third All-Star sidelined with a setback.
On Thursday, the Sixers revealed an official injury diagnosis for the veteran guard Tyrese Maxey.
According to a team official, Maxey underwent an MRI on Friday. The one-time All-Star has a strained right hamstring. He will miss at least one week of action. Beyond that, the guard’s timeline for a return is unclear.
The absence of Maxey is a major hit for the Sixers, considering how everything played out early on. To start the season, the Sixers missed Joel Embiid and Paul George.
The seven-time All-Star center was on an injury management plan, while the nine-time All-Star forward was recovering from a knee injury he suffered during the preseason.
Earlier this week, the Sixers got positive news regarding George. He was cleared for action against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. George appeared in Wednesday’s game against the LA Clippers as well. However, the Sixers lost Tyrese Maxey during the third quarter.
Maxey checked out of the game with 12 points and one assist in 31 minutes.
This season, Maxey appeared in all seven games for the Sixers. He averaged nearly 40 minutes of playing time. During that stretch, the young veteran produced 28 points per game on 41 percent shooting from the field.
Maxey will miss his first game of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. When the Sixers return home for a game against the Charlotte Hornets, the veteran will remain sidelined. Unfortunately, he’ll miss the first set of NBA Cup action, sitting out against the New York Knicks. The Sixers will complete a back-to-back set against the Cleveland Cavaliers next Wednesday.
The earliest Maxey could return to the floor is next Friday on the road against the Orlando Magic, which marks their second NBA Cup game.