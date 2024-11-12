76ers Rookie Nearly Matches Tyrese Maxey Feat With Outing vs Hornets
Early on in their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers looked to be cruising to a victory. Following a second-half surge from LaMelo Ball and company, an overtime period would be needed to decide a winner. The Sixers managed to take care of business, in large part due to the stellar play from one of their rookies.
With the Sixers battling the injury bug right now, Jared McCain is among those who has seen a sizable increase in playing time. He's been on the floor even more as of late following the injury news of Tyrese Maxey. The young guard continues to impress, stockpiling one noteworthy performance after another.
Sunday's matchup was by far McCain's best of his young career. He logged 31 minutes in the overtime thriller and finished with a team-high 27 points on 55.6% shooting from the field.
With this performance, McCain came very close to matching a mark previously set by Maxey. His 27 points are the most by a Sixers rookie since the All-Star guard had a 30-point outing back in 2021.
Heading into the season, it didn't look like there was a clear path to playing time for McCain. The Sixers brought in an array of veterans as they attempt to contend, leaving minimal opportunity for the 2024 first-round pick. However, McCain has certainly made the most of the time on the floor that Nick Nurse has given him.
Between his energy and productive two-way play, McCain continues to build a strong case to see regular rotation minutes on the Sixers.