76ers Rookie Nearly Matches Tyrese Maxey Feat With Outing vs Hornets

.@J_mccain_24's 27 points in last night's win over Charlotte are the most in a game by a @sixers rookie since @TyreseMaxey had 30 on May 16, 2021 against Orlando.



He scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half, shooting 8-11 from the field and 3-5 from three.



