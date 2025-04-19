76ers Select Versatile Big Man in Latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft
Heading into the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers could find themselves with a big decision on their hands. Depending on how things unfold in the lottery, Daryl Morey could be picking in the top five of the draft for the first time since taking over in the front office five years ago.
Due to endless injuries up and down the roster, the 2025 campaign can be seen as a lost season for the Sixers. However, some good could end up coming from it. As long as their selection remains in the top six, Philly could have a lottery pick in what many have dubbed a loaded draft class.
After finishing with a 24-58 record, the Sixers have favorable odds to retain their 2025 first-round pick. They ended the year with the league's fifth-worst record, giving them a 10.5% chance at being awarded the No. 1 pick.
In their latest mock draft, Bleacher Report has the Sixers picking at No. 5. With the selection, they secure long-term frontcourt stability by taking Maryland big man Derik Queen.
The Sixers have to be thinking about and questioning Joel Embiid's reliability and value moving forward into his 30s. And with the future backcourt looking strong—Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and potentially free agent Quentin Grimes—Philadelphia could look to go big with Derik Queen in the draft.
With Joel Embiid being on the other side of 30 and coming off a season where he played in just 19 games, going this route is something the Sixers could consider. Queen is someone who could be insurance in the short term while also being a long-term solution at center.
Queen was one of the top centers in the country this season, averaging 16.5 PPG and 9.0 RPG across 36 matchups at Maryland. He also showed the potential of becoming a stretch big, knocking down a handful of threes in his freshman campaign.
Seeing that most of their young talent is backcourt players, adding a promising frontcourt prospect is an avenue the Sixers should strongly consider. Queen is a player who could develop on a similar timeline as Jared McCain, and potentially be just as impactful on day one. Between his athleticism and willingness to become a floor space, Queen is someone the front office should take a hard look at.