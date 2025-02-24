76ers Star Paul George Makes Major Announcement
As we approach the final stretch of the regular season, it's clear things have not played out how Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers first expected. Following a chaotic start to this new chapter of his career, the former All-Star made a big announcement regarding his future.
While he continues his NBA career, George has begun paving a path for himself outside of basketball as well. Like many current and former players, the Sixers forward launched his own podcast. "Podcast P," a Wave Original, comes out weekly and discusses all topics in and around professional basketball.
On Monday's episode, George pulled back the curtain on the future of the show. After things has not gone as planned for the Sixers, he plans on stepping away for some time. PG is focusing on getting himself right physically and mentally while continuing to try and be a leader for his new team.
It's no secret this season is up to this point, man. It hasn't been what we envision. I know my goal when I first signed with Philadelphia was to bring a championship to these amazing fans here. I still remain positive about that and that is still the case and where I'm coming from. With that being said though, I want to let the podcast p family know that after today's episode with Dwight, I plan to take a break from the pod just to focus on getting my body right, getting mentally right and help this squad make a push towards our goal. To finish the season, I'll give ourselves a chance to be in contention to compete for a championship.
Fresh off the All-Star break, the Sixers find themselves in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. Reaching the play-in tournament is still an attainable goal, as they only trail the 10th place Chicago Bulls by one-and-a-half games. The Sixers are also set to face off against Chicago on Monday night.
Through his first 37 appearances for the Sixers, George is averaging 16.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 4.3 APG while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations