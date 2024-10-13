76ers Unsure About Joel Embiid’s Status After Loss vs. Celtics
The Philadelphia 76ers took on the Boston Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back set on Saturday. Considering it’s the preseason, the team ruled out its starting center, Joel Embiid.
Saturday’s absence for Embiid ended up becoming his third this offseason. At this point, the lack of participation in scrimmages and games are racking up. Perhaps Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks could serve as Embiid’s opportunity to debut for the 76ers during the 2024 NBA Preseason.
Or maybe not.
Following Saturday’s blowout loss against the Celtics, Nick Nurse made it known he was unsure about Embiid’s status for the team’s next game.
According to The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell, Nurse said he doesn’t know about Embiid’s status. He assured reporters he’ll let them know when he has a better idea.
Any Reason for Concern?
In case you missed the message on media day two weeks ago, Joel Embiid has fully embraced a more cautious route to playing this season. After appearing in just 39 games during the 2023-2024 regular season after going down with a knee injury, which required surgery, Embiid is willing to take time off more often if it’s recommended.
On Thursday, Embiid was scheduled for an evaluation on his repaired knee. He expected to miss the Sixers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Iowa ahead of time.
Since most Sixers veterans, including Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Caleb Martin, and others, missed Saturday’s game against the Celtics due to rest, it was highly unlikely Embiid would make his debut then.
Earlier this week, it was revealed Embiid was not on the team’s current road trip, which spans three games. While Nurse leaves the door open on Embiid potentially joining the team in Atlanta for Monday’s game, he’s not willing to make any call just yet.
There haven’t been any known setbacks for Embiid. The Sixers simply seem to be moving with caution after Embiid just wrapped up a busy summer playing for Team USA in the Paris Olympics.
