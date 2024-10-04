76ers Veteran Makes Confident Claim on Social Media
With a team full of seasoned veterans, the Philadelphia 76ers might have a hard time finding rotational minutes for some of their developmental pieces.
For a guy like Ricky Council IV, he’s focused on standing out no matter what.
Never one to lack confidence, the former undrafted prospect out of Arkansas is entering his second season ready to make an impact on a star-studded roster, which features All-Stars such as Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George.
On Thursday, Council took to Instagram to send a message to his fans.
“Year 2. Statement Year.”
Council’s plans to have to a statement year started this week as the Sixers geared up for training camp in the Bahamas. Heading into year two, Council’s chances of earning minutes hinge on what he brings to the table in practice and during the preseason.
Last year, Council appeared in 32 games for the 76ers. Averaging nine minutes on the court, the rookie hit nearly 50 percent of his shots for five points per game. He managed to knock down 38 percent of his threes and came down with one rebound per night.
Being that Council was initially a two-way player, he spent time with the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League. In 11 games, Council averaged 23 points, five rebounds, and two assists. The young forward knocked down 47 percent of his shots and hit on 35 percent of his threes.
Earlier this week, Council defined his role as the Sixers’ young energy guy. With a long season ahead, the 23-year-old is ready for whatever Nick Nurse and the team throws his way as he’s ready to make a statement.
More 76ers on SI
Sixers Reveal Plans for Keeping Joel Embiid Healthy
Daryl Morey Confident in Sixers’ Championship Position
Nick Nurse Praises Jared McCain at Training Camp