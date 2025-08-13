Ace Bailey Earns Higher NBA 2K26 Rating Than Sixers Rookie
VJ Edgecombe will find himself in NBA 2K for the first time in his career. The Philadelphia 76ers guard enters the 2025-2026 NBA season as a top-five ranked player in the game’s latest version, NBA 2K26.
However, Edgecombe ranked lower than where he was drafted.
Instead of being considered the third-best rookie in the incoming class, Edgecombe was placed at No. 4, trailing the Utah Jazz star, Ace Bailey. As expected, Dylan Harper and Cooper Flagg ranked second and first.
via @NBA2K: The future is bright 🤩 Here are the Top 10 rookies entering the League in #NBA2K26
NBA 2K Rookie Rankings
- Cooper Flagg | Dallas Mavericks | OVR 82
- Dylan Harper | San Antonio Spurs | OVR 78
- Ace Bailey | Utah Jazz | OVER 77
- VJ Egdecombe | Philadelphia 76ers | OVR 76
- Kon Knueppel | Charlotte Hornets | OVR 75
- Tre Johnson | Washington Wizards | OVR 75
- Khaman Maluach | Phoenix Suns | OVR 74
- Jeremiah Fears | New Orleans Pelicans | OVR 73
- Egor Demin | Brooklyn Nets | OVR 72
- Colin Murray-Boyles | Toronto Raptors | OVR 72
In the months leading up to the NBA Draft, Edgecombe was typically viewed as a top-five prospect, with Bailey in front of him. As the draft moved closer, that started to change.
Bailey’s unwillingness to work out for teams such as the Sixers caused the rookie’s stock to drop ahead of the selection process.
The Sixers were rumored to still be in on Bailey as a potential selection, despite the young forward cancelling his plans to work out for the team one week before the big event. There were suggestions that Bailey could be tanking his stock to land with a specific organization.
Philadelphia’s front office grew very fond of Edgecombe out of Baylor. After his standout season as a freshman with the Bears, Edgecombe put together an impressive workout with the organization, which led to the Sixers spending their third-overall pick on him.
Bailey might end up with a bigger role in Utah, compared to Edgecombe in Philly. With the Jazz being in the midst of a rebuild, Bailey will be pretty high on the pecking order in Utah’s rotation. He just might end up becoming a starter in year one.
As for Edgecombe, he enters a situation where the Sixers believe they can compete for a title. With injuries piling up last year, the Sixers couldn’t remain healthy enough to avoid a top pick in the draft. A healthy Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and Jared McCain would leave Edgecombe deeper down the pecking order if he is in the rotation.
