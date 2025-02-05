Anthony Davis Breaks Silence on Trade Before Mavs-76ers Matchup
Leaders of the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks front offices sure know how to keep a secret. Over the weekend, the two teams managed to pull off the most high-profile trade of this era, and they did it without a single leak.
Nobody could’ve guessed Luka Doncic wouldn’t suit up for the Dallas Mavericks anytime soon. While Anthony Davis might’ve been a trade candidate for the Lakers later on down the line, there wasn’t any smoke surrounding a potential trade involving him this year.
The Mavs and the Lakers formed a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz. There were several moving parts, but Doncic and Davis swapped teams.
On Tuesday, Davis is suddenly back in Philadelphia again after just facing the Sixers as a member of the Lakers one week ago.
With the trade now official, Davis broke his silence during the Mavs’ morning shootaround at the Wells Fargo Center.
“I was shocked. I didn’t know,” Davis told reporters.
“I was actually at home, about to watch a movie with my wife, and got the phone call. I had no idea. I just sent the team a text about congratulating them on the win against the Knicks, a big win. Then, looking forward to Tuesday’s game against the Clippers for our standings purposes, and found out like an hour later I was no longer with the team. I was in shock, obviously, I had no idea that was happening. Now, I’m kind of over it and just getting ready to play with Dallas.”
Davis didn’t make his debut on Tuesday night. The Mavericks initially held out hope, listing him as questionable with the trade pending. Although the trade officially finalized on Tuesday morning, Davis was downgraded to out, due to injury purposes.
When Davis faced the Sixers on January 28, he left the game early with an abdomen injury. He missed the Lakers’ next two games before getting traded.
The next chance the Sixers could see the new-look Mavericks is on March 16.
