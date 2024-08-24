Arizona Cardinals Rookie Star Showed Love to Philadelphia 76ers
The NBA season is still a couple of months away, but that hasn’t stopped Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. from repping the Philadelphia 76ers.
The star wideout was recently seen walking through the tunnel of the Indianapolis Colts’ dome while wearing a Sixers hat to match his 76ers-colored outfit.
The Cardinals’ official X account showed it off for social media to see.
Harrison’s interest in the Sixers shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, he was born in Philadelphia and played in the city before taking his talents to Ohio State.
The star wide receiver dominated in high school. He was a key member of St. Joe’s Prep, helping the team win three straight state titles. He also holds the Philly Catholic League’s All-Time receiving yards and touchdowns.
Harrison played at Ohio State for three seasons. Last year, he appeared in 12 games, going for 1,211 yards while scoring 14 touchdowns. He mirrored the production of his sophomore effort, which established him as one of the NFL’s most intriguing players at the position.
During the 2024 NFL Draft, Harrison landed on the Cardinals as the fourth-overall pick. He is widely regarded as the No. 1 receiver in his class.
Despite spending three years in Ohio and continuing his playing career in Arizona, Harrison’s loyalty to the 76ers hasn’t disappeared. The 22-year-old standout remains a fan.
Harrison and Sixers fans alike have a lot to look forward to this season. As the Sixers entered the summer with a ton of cap space available, they had the chance to make several notable moves, including adding the nine-time All-Star, Paul George. After struggling in the 2024 Playoffs, the Sixers made enough necessary changes to keep them in the championship conversation.