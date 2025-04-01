Big LaMelo Ball Update Impacts Sixers' NBA Draft Pick Odds
The 2025 NBA Tank Watch got interesting this week when the Charlotte Hornets reportedly shut down their top star, LaMelo Ball, for the remainder of the season. While it was unlikely the Philadelphia 76ers would catch the Hornets in the lottery standings, the loss of Ball certainly leaves Charlotte in a position to keep their placement strong.
Holding a 19-56 record, the Hornets place third in the NBA’s reverse standings. According to Tankathon, they have over a 50 percent chance of locking in a top-four pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. They are one of three teams that have a 14 percent chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick.
Although Charlotte won its last game, they are still 3-7 over the last 10 games, and certainly struggle in the absence of their star guard.
via @ShamsCharania: Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball will miss the rest of the season as he undergoes two minor procedures to address ankle and wrist issues, sources tell ESPN. Ball showed toughness, playing through pain in recent weeks, before he and team consulted doctors on best course forward.
This season, Ball has appeared in 47 games for the Hornets. It was his most appearances since his 75-game stretch in 2021-2022 when he made his first All-Star game.
When on the floor, Ball averaged 25 points per game while shooting 41 percent from the field and 34 percent from three on a career-high 11 attempts per game.
Along with his scoring, Ball averaged seven assists and five rebounds per game. The 23-year-old failed to exceed 65 games for the fourth time in his five-year career.
The Sixers have a four-game disadvantage compared to the Hornets. At this stage in the season, the New Orleans Pelicans are the closest team the Sixers have a realistic shot at jumping. Currently, Philadelphia has sole possession of the fifth pre-lottery spot. On an eight-game losing streak, the Sixers have a 42 percent chance of getting a top-four selection and a 10.5 percent shot at the No. 1 pick.