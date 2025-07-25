Boston Celtics Executive Praises Former Sixers Big Man
Over the last few years, the Philadelphia 76ers have rolled the dice on multiple second-round picks in hopes of finding a viable option at center behind Joel Embiid. Following a brief stretch with the franchise, one center prospect is turning heads with another Eastern Conference franchise.
Just before Summer League got underway, the Boston Celtics brought in big man Charles Bassey. This proved to be a smart decision, as he shined for them in Las Vegas. Across the three games he appeared in, Bassey averaged 15.3 PPG, 11.0 RPG, and an impressive 2.0 BPG.
Seeing that they have a glaring need at center, Bassey emerged as a possible signee for the Celtics. While speaking with Spotrac's Keith Smith, one member of the front office weighed in on such a possibility. It's unclear if a spot will be made for him, but he is a prospect the franchise wants to keep close tabs on moving forward.
Considering he got added to our team so late, this was an awesome run for him. No idea if we’ll have roster space for him or not. But we’d love to keep working with Charles and see if we can make something work,” a Celtics front office executive said.
Long before he was fighting for a roster spot in Summer League, Bassey tried to carve out a role for himself on the Sixers. He spent his rookie year in Philadelphia, averaging 3.0 PPG and 2.7 RPG in a limited role. Since then, Bassey has spent the last three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.
Bassey made the most of his opportunity in Summer League, and only time will tell if it results in an NBA contract.
