Bucks Confident in Key Player’s Status vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Milwaukee Bucks seem confident in Khris Middleton's playing status against the 76ers.

Oct 26, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) holds the ball away from Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
When the Philadelphia 76ers visited the Milwaukee Bucks earlier in the season, the Bucks didn’t have their standout forward Khris Middleton in the mix.

This time around, the Bucks hope the situation is different.

The Bucks can’t be so sure, though. When Milwaukee submitted its injury report for the matchup against the Sixers, Middleton was listed.

Heading into the game, the Bucks consider Middleton probable to play. Throughout the year, the Bucks have been managing Middleton’s ankle setbacks.

Over the 2024 offseason, Middleton underwent surgery on his ankles.

When the 2024-2025 NBA season tipped off, Middleton was not in the lineup for Milwaukee.

The former All-Star’s absence would last a large chunk of the season. He missed the Bucks’ first 21 games. On December 6, Middleton made his debut with the team, picking up a 23-minute shift against the Boston Celtics.

The Bucks would utilize Middleton off the bench for his first five games back. Then, he started for the next seven games.

After Middleton missed a game on January 6, the Bucks brought him back with a bench role. In Middleton’s last five games, he came off the bench. The Bucks lost just one game in that stretch of matchups.

In 17 games this year, Middleton has posted averages of 13 points, four rebounds, and five assists. He’s been knocking down 39 percent of his threes on four attempts per game.

On Sunday, the Bucks will be searching for their fourth win in a row. Meanwhile, the Sixers are looking to climb out of a five-game losing streak after coming up short against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

The Sixers and the Bucks are slated for a 7 PM ET tip-off.

