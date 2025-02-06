All 76ers

Cavaliers Trade Away Former Philadelphia 76ers Sharpshooter

The Cavaliers moved on from Georges Niang.

Mar 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Georges Niang (20) celebrates with forward Marcus Morris Sr. (24) during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite being at the top of the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers made sure to make a big move ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

With a little under two hours left to go, the Cavaliers traded with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire De’Andre Hunter. The former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Georges Niang was included in the deal.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Hawks acquired Caris LeVert, three second-round picks, and two pick swaps, along with Niang.

Niang joined the Cavaliers in free agency ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

At the time, he was wrapping up a two-year stint with the 76ers. During his stretch in Philadelphia, Niang made 154 appearances, seeing the court for 21 minutes of action on a nightly basis. He averaged nine points per game while shooting 40 percent from three.

When the Sixers initially acquired Niang, he was coming off of a four-year run with the Utah Jazz. Being a 41 percent shooter from three, the Sixers got just what they needed out of Niang. Unfortunately, he played himself out of Philly’s price range during the 2023 free agency period.

Niang inked a reported $25.5 million contract with the Cavs. He played all 82 games last season, producing nine points per game on 38 percent shooting from deep.

This season, Niang was averaging nine points on 40 percent shooting from three in 51 games with the Cavs. The Cavaliers make a big move while possessing a 41-10 record in first place. Niang now potentially joins the Hawks, who are in ninth place with a 23-28 record.

Published
