Cavs Coach Credits 76ers’ Daryl Morey for Striking Gold With Signing
As the Philadelphia 76ers revamped their group of role players over the summer, they struck gold with the addition of Guerschon Yabusele.
The former Boston Celtics first-rounder was out of the NBA for quite some time. A standout Olympic run in Paris helped Yabusele get back on the map.
While Yabusele’s entire Olympic run with France’s National Team offered the NBA plenty of evidence about his potential value, the Gold medal game is where he really put his name back on teams’ radars.
The Sixers were intrigued by Yabusele’s production, and they worked with the veteran guard to help him strike a buyout with Real Madrid in Spain so he could re-join the NBA.
Yabusele’s decision to head back to the US was a gamble. It’s one that’s surely paying off.
Not only have the Sixers been happy with his production, but the outsiders looking in can see the value the forward brings to Philadelphia.
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson was the latest to praise the veteran forward.
“Great job by Daryl [Morey] and the Sixers for identifying him,” Atkinson said on Friday night ahead of the Sixers’ clash with the Cavs.
“It’s great that he’s playing. Sometimes, when you come from a FIBA situation, you’re the 14th or 13th guy. I know there have been injuries here, but he’s performed stupendously. I’m happy for him. Great guy. I’m super happy for him.”
Yabusele wasn’t handed a role with the Sixers. He had to earn minutes from the jump, and when he got them, he had to prove he could maintain a high level of play to keep his consistent minutes.
Many would go as far as saying Yabusele has been the Sixers’ most consistent player this season.
Leading up to the matchup against the Cavs, Yabusele appeared in 40 games. He’s averaged 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists. The 29-year-old has knocked down over 50 percent of his shots from the field and 41 percent of his threes on 3.9 attempts per game.
Atkinson, who worked with Yabusele and the French team, is far from surprised by the progress.
“[There were] a lot of light bulb moments, like, wait a second—he’s athletic—he can shoot the three. Toughness. FIBA tough, that’s a scrum. That’s real. So, it doesn’t surprise me at all,” Atkinson added.
On Friday, Yabusele collected his 19th start of the year in the absence of Joel Embiid. He didn’t have his most efficient shooting night, but he racked up a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
The Sixers stunned the Cavs, collecting a 132-129 victory. The Sixers will have a quick turnaround as they are set to face the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night to complete a back-to-back.
More 76ers on SI
Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision
76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup
76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract
Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News