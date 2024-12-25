Celtics Unsure About Jayson Tatum’s Playing Status vs 76ers
Recently, the Boston Celtics took the court without their All-Star forward, Jayson Tatum.
When the Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day, they anticipate a potential absence for the star, as he’s listed as questionable on the official NBA injury report.
According to the injury report, Tatum is dealing with an illness. Therefore, his playing status is undecided as of Wednesday morning.
When the Celtics entered their matchup against the Orlando Magic on Monday, Tatum snapped a three-game playing streak. While Boston is stacked with talent and has the ability to survive select games without Tatum, they couldn’t take down an undermanned Magic team. The Celtics came up short with a four-point loss.
Since the start of December, Tatum has missed action on three occasions. It’s worth noting that none of those absences came consecutively.
This season, Tatum has appeared in 26 games for the defending champs. Seeing the court for an average of 36 minutes, Tatum has produced 29 points, nine rebounds, and six assists per game this year.
The Celtics veteran is making his shots at a 46 percent clip. From three, Tatum has attempted nearly 11 shots per game. He’s hitting on 37 percent of his shots from deep.
Over the years, Tatum has 25 matchups against the Sixers. He’s known to average 20 points, eight rebounds, and four assists throughout the rivalry.
The Sixers and the Celtics are set to tip off at 5 PM ET.
