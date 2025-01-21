All 76ers

Could Denver Nuggets Miss Jamal Murray vs Philadelphia 76ers?

Jamal Murray is on the injury report against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Jan 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives for a score past Philadelphia 76ers forward Nicolas Batum (40) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives for a score past Philadelphia 76ers forward Nicolas Batum (40) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are wrapping up their road trip with a matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

The Sixers are already aware they’ll be shorthanded and are in danger of missing a couple of other players who are questionable as well.

The Nuggets have a notable player on their injury report, as they downgraded Jamal Murray for the contest.

However, Murray seems to be on a positive path to playing, as he’s considered probable.

According to the Nuggets, Murray is dealing with calf tightness.

It’s been quite some time since Murray missed action for the Nuggets. His last absence came on December 23, when the Nuggets hosted the Phoenix Suns.

At the time, Denver dominated Phoenix in the absence of Murray by collecting a 27-point win. In the following game, the Nuggets paid a visit to the Suns and got Murray back for a 39-minute shift.

For the most part, Murray hasn’t missed too much action for the Nuggets this year, which is a strong indication he’s not in danger of being downgraded against Philadelphia at home.

Through 42 games, Murray has made 36 appearances for Denver.

Throughout the season, the veteran has posted averages of 20 points, four rebounds, and six assists. He’s been knocking down field goals at a 45 percent clip and shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc on six attempts per game.

Even in the rare event the Nuggets lost Murray for the matchup, they’ve found plenty of success without him. Denver holds a 5-1 record in his absence.

Heading into Tuesday’s action, the Nuggets are 26-16. They have won their last two games, and have picked up wins in seven out of their last 10.

Meanwhile, a shorthanded Sixers team is searching for a way out of their current losing streak. At 15-26 on the year, the Sixers dropped six straight games.

The Sixers and the Nuggets will tip off at 10 PM ET.

