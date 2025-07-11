Dallas Mavericks Prospect Drawing Inspiration From Sixers Guard
Having been in the league for two decades now, Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry is someone the current generation of players grew up watching. This has resulted in him having influence on guys across the league, with some trying to mold their game after the former All-Star and champion.
Coming out of this year's NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks were a major topic of discussion. Months after trading away Luka Doncic, they nabbed their newest franchise cornerstone in Flagg. Along with grabbing the draft's most touted prospects, they also walked out with one of the biggest steals. After going undrafted, the Mavs signed point guard Ryan Nembhard to a two-way contract.
Ryan, the younger brother of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, was one of college basketball's top playmakers. As a senior, he led the nation in assists, averaging 9.8 per game. Now, he'll attempt to carve out a role for himself on the Mavericks.
Ahead of his Summer League debut, Nembhard spoke with the media following practice on Tuesday. Among the things he was asked was players he has drawn inspiration from during his journey to the NBA. As expected, his older brother was someone Ryan mentioned. However, another player he cited was Lowry.
Despite Daryl Morey citing that the Sixers have wanted to get younger in terms of roster construction, the Sixers have decided to retain Lowry. Last week, reports emerged that he's returning to his hometown team on a one-year deal. This will be Lowry's second full season with the Sixers since coming over late in the 2024 campaign.
Injuries left Lowry limited last season, appearing in just 35 games. Heading into next season, he'll look to provide veteran leadership and championship experience to a Sixers team looking to get back in the hunt in the Eastern Conference.
