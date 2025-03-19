Danny Green Gives Prediction on the Future of Sixers' Big Three

Will the 76ers run it back with Embiid, George and Maxey next season? 🤔



"They get one more crack at it." - @TeamLou23



"A whole season, or next year's trade deadline is gonna be something?" - @MichelleDBeadle



"If they don't get it right, there will be something." - @DGreen_14 pic.twitter.com/RKaxOjp0iy