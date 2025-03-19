Danny Green Gives Prediction on the Future of Sixers' Big Three
Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers former the league's newest star trio after signing Paul George to a four-year max contract. Following a season that has fallen way short of expectation, one former player chimed in on the future of this big three.
In their first year together, the Sixers rarely had all three of their stars in action together. Joel Embiid and Paul George have both had multiple stints on the sidelines, resulting in the team shutting them both down early. What was once a season filled with championship aspirations has ended with the Sixers keeping an eye on draft lottery odds.
Amid what some have dubbed a lost season for the Sixers, Danny Green gave his thoughts on the future of the team's big three during an appearance on Run It Back Tuesday. He feels they will run it back at the start of next year, but depending on how things unfold, change could be in the air come the trade deadline.
"I think we will early in the season next year," Green said in regards to Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and PG playing together. "If they don't get it right, there will be something. But I think they have a lot of time from now to the beginning of next season where Joel can get right, PG can get right."
Seeing that all three players are signed long-term, it is slightly premature for the Sixers to be considering such a drastic change. They don't have a good enough sample size of them together to gauge what their ceiling together is. Because of this, running it back in 2026 is still the best course of action.
As Green mentioned, all the Sixers can do now is make sure their stars get right physically to give things a real shot next season and beyond.
