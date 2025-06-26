Morey: 76ers 'Super Excited' to Land VJ Edgecombe
Since landing the third overall pick in the NBA Draft, nothing but speculation has surrounded the Philadelphia 76ers, with most, if not all of it, regarding what they had planned to do with the pick. There was some thought that they would go after prospects Ace Bailey or Kon Knuppel, or that they'd fish around the trade market in an attempt to get a piece along with a later pick in the draft.
However, when the Sixers found themselves on the clock, they would ultimately select VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University. Edgecombe had quite the impressive season with the Bears, becoming a threat on both sides of the ball, averaging 15 points along with 2.1 steals per game.
If it wasn't expressed in their post announcing the selection, Sixers' President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey shared that the team is excited to have landed Edgecombe, seeing him as a potential all-star in the making.
"We're super excited about VJ [Edgecombe], what he can bring to the team," Morey explained. "He brings a dynamic athlete, a potential all-star, a two-way player, really, really helps his team. He's got all these winning qualities that we think really fit, [he's a] great teammate."
Going beyond being a potential all-star, Morey feels that Edgecombe joins the Sixers at a moment where he is on the right path as far as his development is concerned.
"We think he's on a great trajectory to take where he's come from and continue to improve through Baylor, all the way through a very long and very promising NBA career," Morey said. "We're excited it's here at the 76ers."
