Daryl Morey Issues Statement on Sixers’ Second-Round Selection
After being rumored as prime candidates to trade away their draft picks, the Philadelphia 76ers kept both of their selections, allowing them to acquire two new rookies.
Following day one of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Sixers brought in a UCLA center, Adem Bona, with their second-round pick.
Philadelphia’s President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, issued a statement on the selection shortly after the draft concluded.
“Adem is a high-motor player with proven abilities as both a rim protector and switchable defender,” Morey said. “He possesses an impressive blend of size, athleticism, and defensive toughness, and we’re excited to add him to our team.”
The Sixers bring on Bona to compete for a backup spot behind the All-Star big man, Joel Embiid. Since the Sixers re-signed Paul Reed to a three-year deal last summer, they hoped to see the former DePaul standout continuing to grow behind the MVP big man after getting selected in the second round in 2020.
Signing Reed to a multi-year deal last year proved the Sixers liked what they saw out of Reed during his early seasons. Now, they are hoping Bona can develop as well.
“The one thing about me, you’re always going to get all out effort from me,” Bona said, during his introductory press conference. “Every time I step on the floor, I compete and give all the energy I can give. I give all the energy to the team and get to wherever I wanna get to. I think Philly’s getting one of the hardest workers in the draft.”
The Sixers’ plan for Bona could start similar to Reed’s early days on the team. His rookie season could involve spending time with the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. The Sixers have found success in the past with the Blue Coats pipeline.
Bona’s path in year one will all depend on what he puts on display at the NBA’s Summer League runs.
