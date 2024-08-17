Daryl Morey’s Offseason With Sixers Wins Over NBA Writer
Did the Philadelphia 76ers have the best summer in terms of roster-building?
It’s close, according to The Athletic’s David Aldridge. As the NBA writer ranked his top ten of the summer, the Sixers come in at No. 2, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“I’m falling for the Daryl Morey Carnivale!” Aldridge wrote. “He does his Wizard of Odds thing, and I swoon like a Swiftie at an Eras Tour concert.”
A strong offseason has always been the Sixers President of Basketball Operation’s strong suit. It might not always work out on the court as planned, but Morey is known to take big swings and frequently knock it out of the park in the offseason.
This season is no different. The Sixers were expected to be loaded with cap space this summer and they spent it as well as they could. Paul George, arguably the league’s top free agent this year, is Philly-bound.
The Miami Heat lost a key role player in Caleb Martin and had to watch him ink a deal with the 76ers. And after a playoff run that was loaded with struggles in the rebounding department, the Sixers reunited with one of the NBA’s best rebounding bigs in Andre Drummond.
Beyond the headlining additions, the Sixers landed some intriguing names for the depth department in Eric Gordon and Reggie Jackson. They also made two draft picks, bringing in a talented guard in Jared McCain and an intriguing center in Adem Bona.
In addition to their newly-acquired players, the Sixers also retained Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre, Kyle Lowry, and KJ Martin.
The Sixers’ execution this offseason might’ve been nearly perfected based on their master plan. While that’s a major step in the right direction after falling out of the playoffs in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Aldridge understandably expresses his concerns as well.
“Is this built to last — especially with both Embiid's and the 34-year-old George's injury histories?” Aldridge added. “Can Caleb Martin recreate his big postseason moments in Miami, replacing Batum? Can McCain break into the rotation? Will Oubre continue to provide the jump he did last season on a prove-it deal? I don't know. I'm too busy looking at the shiny watch Morey just pulled out of his pocket.”
The Sixers have a lot to prove next season. While they wrap up the summer feeling good about the roster they put together for next year, they have to understand the path to a title didn’t get much easier.
The Eastern Conference remains strong, considering the Boston Celtics won’t see a lot of changeover after winning the NBA Finals. Aldridge ranks the Celtics fifth for having a top offseason. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks are right behind Philly after their busy offseasons.
