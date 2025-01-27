Doc Rivers Recalls Ben Simmons Saga Offering Jimmy Butler Take

All 76ers

Former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers took a trip down memory lane recently.

Justin Grasso

Jan 27, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (R) fist bumps head coach Doc Rivers (L) before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (R) fist bumps head coach Doc Rivers (L) before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat have a Jimmy Butler problem.

The former Philadelphia 76ers star has made it clear he wants to move and find a different situation beyond South Beach. Years ago, the Sixers benefitted from the hard-ball plays from Butler as he worked to force his way out of a situation with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Heat find themselves in a similar position with Butler, leading them to suspend him twice at this point for various reasons.

Former Sixers head coach Doc Rivers wasn’t running the team during the short-lived Butler era in the City of Brotherly Love, but he feels he can relate to the saga that’s taking place.

Dec 18, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) looks on as Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots a foul shot during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When the Milwaukee Bucks head coach was asked about his take on the Butler saga, he took a trip down memory land, mentioning Ben Simmons.

“I just hope they find a way through it,” Rivers told reporters. “I’ve been through these things before. I was in Philly with Ben Simmons and all that.”

Before Simmons’ move to Brooklyn, he spent one season playing under Rivers. In 58 games, Simmons averaged 14 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds. He was an All-Star and a Defensive Player of the Year finalist.

After the Sixers’ devastating second-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Simmons requested a trade. When he didn’t get one at the start of training camp, he found himself suspended by the team early on, and eventually participated in a holdout from action.

“It's no fun for anyone,” Rivers added.

“It's not fun really for the players because their brother is the player, and so they don't want to have to take sides. They don't want to get involved. And anything they say will be constructed one way or the other. The player who's going through it will listen to it and say, ‘He's not with me,’ and then the other way.”

Speaking from a coach’s perspective, Rivers specifically pointed out the tough position that Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra is in.

“I feel terrible for Spo. I mean, there's no winning for Spo in this. It's just hard. He's got to try to get his team focused. It's our league, at times, and it's no fun to go through.”

The Simmons saga eventually blew over in Philly. The three-time All-Star guard was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, and the Sixers happily moved on with a fresh start, employing James Harden.

It’s unclear when and how the Heat will resolve their Butler issue, but the longest the star forward is expected to remain in Miami is less than a year. If a deal doesn’t get done at the February deadline, Butler is expected to hit free agency this upcoming summer.

For the time being, the Heat have to remain focused as they’ve slipped to ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 21-22 record.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA

