Does Anfernee Simons Make Sense as a Sixers Trade Target?
A recent NBA rumor suggests the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets have expressed interest in trading for Anfernee Simons, according to Sam Amico. Last season, Simons averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 70 games.
In seven seasons with the Trail Blazers, Simons has made 389 appearances. He has proven to be a productive shooting guard for a struggling Portland team.
In July, Simons was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Jrue Holiday. Prior to next season, it’s expected that the Celtics will look to move the 26-year-old guard in order to further cut costs.
Simons is on a $27.6 million expiring contract. In comparison to the 76ers' current roster, he would be the fourth-highest earning player on next season’s payroll.
Should the 76ers Trade For Simons?
Between the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and VJ Edgecombe, the 76ers have an array of talented guards on their roster. Whether or not Philadelphia attempts to trade for Simons would depend on the situation at starting shooting guard, which has yet to be resolved.
There have been no recent updates on the 76ers’ re-signing discussions with restricted free agent Quentin Grimes. As a restricted free agent, Philadelphia may match any offers to retain Grimes. Last season, he averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 28 games.
Grimes is expected to re-sign with the 76ers on a multi-year deal. Like Simons, the 25-year-old Texas native has accumulated a bit of momentum after experiencing career highs for a lottery-bound team. The question is whether either can replicate their success with fewer touches and as a complementary piece to the likes of Joel Embiid and Paul George.
Overall, there does not appear to be an easy path for Philadelphia to acquire Simons from the Celtics. Before that can happen, the franchise will need to make a decision on whether they would like to re-sign Grimes for next season. While Grimes demonstrates a lot of potential as a member of the 76ers, he has still presented a relatively small sample size.
If the 76ers were to acquire Simons, the most likely method would be to sign-and-trade Grimes. In likelihood, the Celtics will either find a more suitable trade partner for Simons or decide to retain the guard for at least the first few months of next season.
