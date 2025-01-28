Eagles Receiver Pays Homage to Sixers Legend With Custom Cleats
When it comes to the history of Philly sports, few players are as iconic has Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson. Over the weekend, one member of the Eagles paid homage to the Philadelphia 76ers legend with his attire.
On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles faced off against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship. They'd go on to win in dominant fashion, setting themselves up for a Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ahead of their biggest game of the season to date, Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith pulled out all the stops. He was seen sporting cleats that drew inspiration from Iverson's signature shoe line with Reebok.
A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert would be the focal point of the Eagles' passing attack, but Smith would still make an impact against the Commanders. He totaled four receptions in Sunday's win, ending the day with 45 yards.
To this day, Iverson is still one of the greatest players to ever don a Sixers uniform. At his peak, he was one of the NBA's top guards. Iverson famously took home MVP honors in 2001 while also carrying the Sixers to the finals.
Years removed from his playing days, Iverson still shares a close bond with the franchise. He can regularly been seen courtside at games, most recently as two weeks ago during the Sixers' matchup against the OKC Thunder.
Iverson spent 12 years with the Sixers after being drafted No. 1overall in 1996. Along with being enshrined in the Hall of Fame, he is also forever immortalized in franchise history. Iverson has a statue outside the team's training facility in Camden, and his iconic No. 3 hands in the rafters.
More 76ers on SI
Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision
76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup
76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract
Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News