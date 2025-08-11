European Club Interested in Former Sixer
With the NBA free agency period well underway, many players have found out where they're going to be spending the next chapter of their careers. For some, those destinations lie within the NBA itself, but for others, they look towards other competitions across the globe for a chance to continue their careers.
This was the case for a few former members of the Philadelphia 76ers, as the likes of Jeff Dowtin Jr, Lonnie Walker IV, and Shake Milton have all found spots for themselves across Europe. Dowtin and Walker both made their way to Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel, while Milton penned a deal with Partizan Belgrade in Serbia.
However, it appears that the Serbian side might not stop their ties to former Sixers players with Milton, as they are looking at Mo Bamba, and are considered favorites to land him if he decides to leave the league, as reported by Sport24's Visiliki Karamouza.
"The Serbian club has submitted an offer and is currently the absolute favorite to acquire him, should he decide to move to Europe," writes Karamouza.
Revisiting Bamba's time with the Sixers, and what came after
The former lottery pick made his way to the City of Brotherly Love in the offseason ahead of the 2023-24 season, having been waived by the Los Angeles Lakers in the month prior to his acquisition. Bamba would come into a team that was somewhat light below the basket, meaning he'd have to split time with Paul Reed, Nicolas Batum, and P.J. Tucker to back up defending MVP Joel Embiid.
In actuality, Bamba would fall behind Reed in Nick Nurse's pecking order, having averaged 13 minutes per game across his 57 appearances that season, in which he'd put up 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds. At the end of the season, this wasn't enough for the Sixers' front office to justify bringing Bamba back for another year, letting him hit free agency where he'd end up signing a contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.
It wouldn't take long for Bamba to be on the move again, only appearing in 28 games for the Clippers before he was sent to the Utah Jazz in early February, before being waived. After nearly a month on the market, the former Sixer would wind up penning a ten-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans in mid-March, appearing in four games for them in which he'd put up 2.5 points per game.
