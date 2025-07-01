Ex-76er 'Intends' On Returning to Western Conference Contenders
On Monday night, the NBA opened the free agency window, allowing teams to bring on new talent to their team ahead of the upcoming campaign. One player who surely looked to be in the free agency pool, was former Philadelphia 76ers veteran Nicolas Batum, who had turned down his player option for the 2025-26 season with the Los Angeles Clippers.
The option Batum had turned down was worth $4.9 million, but almost immediately it was reported that there was a shared interest between the Frenchman and the Clippers' Front Office on extending his stay in the Intuit Dome.
It would appear that there was some serious merit to these claims as Batum penned a new two-year deal with the Clippers, which is set to be worth $11.5 million, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania. Apart from these base-level details, the contract will include a team option.
The deal comes after what was a bit of a down year for the veteran forward, averaging four points per game on 43.7 percent accuracy from the field. It was Batum's first full season under Ty Lue since being traded away by the Clippers in October 2023, as a piece of the deal that sent James Harden away from Philadelphia.
A partial reason for the drop in offensive output was the smaller portion of game time that the 36-year-old averaged, given the introduction of Derrick Jones Jr in Lue's system.
It also brings an end to the potential reunion between Batum and the Sixers, who could be in the market for additional depth in the frontcourt, given the departure of Guerschon Yabusele to the New York Knicks.
