Ex-Sixer Waived By Western Conference Team

Lester Quinones was let go by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Declan Harris

Mar 24, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Lester Quinones (22) looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Lester Quinones (22) looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
As the NBA offseason continues to roll along, teams have started to trim down their rosters ahead of the upcoming campaign, which applies to the New Orleans Pelicans.

As reported by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Pelicans waived former Philadelphia 76ers guard Lester Quinones. The decision comes after what was an underwhelming stretch of games at the recent NBA Summer League, as Quinones averaged 8.6 points and two assists across his five appearances.

Last season was another turbulent year for the 24-year-old splitting time in both Philadelphia as well as New Orleans. Through the four appearances with the Sixers, Quinones played a small role only averaging 2.3 points per game. These numbers would increase during his time with the Pelicans, putting up 8.6 points a night, doing so on 38.6 percent accuracy from the field.

Quinones ties to the Sixers organization didn’t stop with the four appearances last season, as he was a part of the Delaware Blue Coats, their G League affiliate. In the five games in head coach Mike Longabardi’s system, Quinones averaged 22.5 points, shooting with an impressive 41.5 percent from beyond the arch.

Apart from the aforementioned two teams, Quinones has played with the Golden State Warriors, appearing in 41 games under Steve Kerr, in which he’d put up 4.2 points per game.

For now, Quinones will look elsewhere for the next chapter of his career. With there still being a few months until the 2025-26 campaign is underway, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him find a new team before the action starts.

