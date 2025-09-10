Ex-Sixers Forward Slights Joel Embiid in Recent Press Conference

Furkan Korkmaz says Alperen Şengün is the best center he’s ever played with 👀



“Until now I thought Joel Embiid was the best big man I played with,but it’s Alperen Şengün now. Defensively and offensively I think he’s a special kid”



