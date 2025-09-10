Ex-Sixers Forward Slights Joel Embiid in Recent Press Conference
During his time with the Philadelphia 76ers, one of Joel Embiid's longest-tenured teammates is Furkan Korkmaz. Almost two years since his departure from the franchise, the sharpshooting forward took a swipe at the former MVP.
Korkmaz arrived in Philadelphia in 2016 when the Sixers drafted him 26th overall in that year's draft. Though he'd go on to spend seven years in Philadelphia, his time there was bumpy to say the least.
Over the course of his Sixers' tenure, Korkmaz saw his role constantly grow and diminish. He'd grown frustrated with the situation, requesting a trade on numerous occasions. He'd eventually land a change of scenery in 2024, but things didn't work out for him. Since being waived by the Indiana Pacers, Korkmaz has yet to land another opportunity in the NBA.
Across 328 career games with the Sixers, Korkmaz averaged 6.8 PPG, 2.0 RPG, and 1.2 APG on 35.6% shooting from beyond the arc.
While he might not be in the NBA, Korkmaz is still keeping his professional career going overseas. This summer, he is competing for his home country of Turkey in the EuroBasket tournament.
With Turkey, Korkmaz has gotten the opportunity to play alongside one of the NBA's top young talents in Alperen Sengun. The Houston Rockets center made history in the team's recent victory over Poland, becoming the youngest player in EuroBasket history to record a triple-double.
Following this performance, Korkmaz let out a rather bold statement in his postgame press conference. He feels that Sengun has surpassed Embiid as the best big man he's ever gotten to share the floor with.
"Until now I think Joel Embiid is the best player, best center that I was playing," Korkmaz said. "But I think we can tell it's Alperen now...He helps us a lot on the court defensively and offensively. I think he's a special kid."
Over the past few years, Sengun has solidified himself as one of the NBA's top all-around talents at the center position. The 23-year-old is coming off his first career All-Star season with the Rockets after posting averages of 19.1 PPG, 10.3 RPG, and 4.9 APG.
There's no denying Sengun is on the path towards stardom, but it's a bit premature to put him in the same conversation with a proven superstar such as Embiid.
