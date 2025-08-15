Ex-Sixers Guard Among Top Ranked Shooters in NBA 2K26
The 2020 NBA Draft was a successful night for the Philadelphia 76ers, as they were able to nab multiple rotation-level players. Following a brief tenure with the team, one of their selections has gone on to become one of the league's top three-point specialists.
After taking Tyrese Maxey in the first round, the Sixers drafted guard Isaiah Joe with the 49th overall selection. He had a strong showing in college at Arkansas, showing the potential of being a three-and-D talent at the NBA level.
Under head coach Doc Rivers, Joe struggled to work his way into the rotation. He'd appear in just 96 games over his first two years and averaged 10 minutes a night. Then, just before the 2022 campaign got underway, the front office decided to part ways with Joe.
Isaiah Joe lands among the top three-point shooters in NBA 2K26
Not long after he was waived by the Sixers, Joe landed on his feet with the OKC Thunder. Upon being given the opportunity to play extended minutes, he's shown he can be a strong complementary piece.
Joe put together a career year for the Thunder during their journey to an NBA title. During the regular season, he averaged a career-high 10.2 PPG while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc on six attempts per game. His best showing came in an April matchup against the Utah Jazz, erupting for 32 points on 10-for-14 shooting from beyond the arc.
Ahead of the game's release, the people at 2K started releasing the ratings for the next installment of the NBA franchise. When it comes to three-point shooting, Joe finds himself in the top five. The only players ahead of him are Desmond Bane, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry.
Joe had the potential to be a major success story for the Sixers. Instead, he's become one that got away. With his efficient shooting and team-friendly contract, he would have made a fine addition to the supporting cast around Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George.
Already with one championship on his resumé, Joe has a chance to be part of another deep run in 2026 as the Thunder are equipped to contend for years to come.
