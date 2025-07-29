Ex-Sixers Guard Drawing Interest From Warriors in Free Agency
During the 2022 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers made a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies for veteran guard De'Anthony Melton. Long after he's moved on from the franchise, he is now drawing interest from a Western Conference team with championship aspirations.
As a two-way guard who can also stretch the floor, Melton was an ideal complementary piece alongside James Harden and a young Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt. He performed well as a sixth man/spot starter before a back injury left him limited in 2024. Following his second season in Philadelphia, Melton decided to depart in free agency.
The veteran guard signed a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, but barely got a chance to showcase his talents. After just six appearances, he suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Though things didn't work out the first time, the team appears willing to give things another chance.
While on NBA Today last week, Warriors insider Anthony Slater touched on Golden State's potential moves in the later stages of the offseason. When it came to candidates who could be brought in to fill out the roster, he cited that Melton is someone they remain interested in.
"They are also looking for perimeter defense," Slater said. "There is mutual interest in a reunion with De'Anthony Melton, who played only six games for them last year before he tore an ACL. But it was a really good fit, Steph Curry likes him."
If he's able to return to any semblance of his old self, Melton could provide a huge boost for the Warriors. He can take on the top backcourt defensive assignment, making Steph Curry's life a little easier on that end of the floor. Also, Melton is someone who can be a viable kick-out option for the former MVP and Jimmy Butler when opposing defenses collapse on them.
Given his current circumstances, returning to the Warriors on a team-friendly deal is likely the most logical option for Melton in free agency.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post