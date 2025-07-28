Ex-Sixers Veteran Teases NBA Comeback With Highlight Tape
What has Patrick Beverley been up to? The former Philadelphia 76ers veteran seems to be working on an NBA comeback. A recent highlight tape from one of his summer runs was posted on his official podcast social media account.
via @PatBevPod: STRAIGHT COOKING 👨🍳 @patbev21
Is Beverley actually trying to make his way back onto an NBA team this offseason? He suggested that it was the case back in June.
When one fan publicly messaged him on the social media platform X, suggesting Beverley should join the Charlotte Hornets, Beverley had a straightforward response.
“Looking at all options as we speak,” the veteran guard wrote. “[We’re definitely] going back to the NBA next season.”
So far, Beverley hasn’t found his next landing spot. Going on nearly a month since the start of free agency, there hasn’t been much discussion about Beverley potentially joining a team anytime soon. When training camp inches closer, that could change.
Beverley’s last NBA run came during the 2023-2024 NBA season. After his short stint with the Chicago Bulls, Beverley hit the free agency market during the summer of 2023 and reached a one-year deal with the Sixers. It was a reunion for Beverley, Daryl Morey, Nick Nurse, James Harden, and PJ Tucker.
A lot changed in a short period of time. Beverley’s run with the Sixers would last 47 games. He averaged nearly 20 minutes of playing time off the bench, producing six points, three rebounds, and three assists, while shooting 43 percent from the field.
Beverley’s offense started heating up as the season went on. His value on defense was quite high as well. Beverley has always been known to bring the energy on the floor for every defensive possession. Although the Sixers only had him for a short period of time, they appreciated what he brought to the table.
Unfortunately for Beverley, the Sixers had eyes on the veteran guard, Kyle Lowry. Beverley was moved to the Milwaukee Bucks in a deadline deal. The Sixers would sign Lowry, who was traded and eventually bought out by the Hornets.
Beverley finished the 2023-2024 season with the Bucks. He appeared in 26 games, averaging six points, four rebounds, and three assists.
Last summer, Beverley suggested that short-term NBA deals were available to him, but he ultimately ended up playing for Hapoel Tel Aviv. That experience started well for Beverley, but ended prematurely. By February, Beverley was a free agent once again. Now, he’s hoping to get back into the NBA at 37 years old.
