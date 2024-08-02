First-Round Rookie Spotted Putting in Work at Sixers’ Facility
For a rookie NBA player, days off are hard to come by. As Jared McCain gears up for his first training camp with the Philadelphia 76ers, the first-round pick has been around the team’s practice facility, putting in work.
On Wednesday, the Sixers’ social media account gave a glimpse into McCain’s offseason workout.
To no surprise, the first-year guard is working on his three-point shooting. Coming out of college, McCain was viewed as one of the better three-point shooters in his class, despite having just one season of experience under his belt.
McCain entered the NCAA as a top-ten player, according to ESPN. The former five-star recruit out of California took his talents to Duke.
In his first season, McCain started 36 games. Averaging 32 minutes on the floor, he was a productive freshman as he accounted for 14 points per game while making 46 percent of his shots from the field. From deep, McCain averaged 41 percent.
During the pre-draft process, the Sixers weren’t linked to McCain much. According to the team’s President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, they were trying to keep their interest on the low. The plan worked out. Although McCain was scored as a lottery-caliber player by the Sixers’ front office, he fell to pick No. 16.
The 76ers called on McCain, making him the team’s first first-round selection since they took Jaden Springer out of Tennessee in 2022.
Garnering a role on a playoff-contending squad as a 20-year-old rookie is a tall task for McCain. He’s fortunate to be surrounded by valuable experienced guards such as Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, and Reggie Jackson, but their presence will surely make it hard for McCain to crack the rotation in year one.
As he continues to put in offseason work, following a busy Summer League run last month, McCain looks forward to year one in the NBA.
Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI
Former Sixers Veteran Sounds Off on Ben Simmons saga
Paul George Shares Thoughts on Celtics, Knicks Rivalry