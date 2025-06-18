Former 76er Calls Phoenix Suns' New Head Coach ‘Elite’
This month, the Phoenix Suns named Jordan Ott as the team’s next head coach. During his 12-year NBA career, Ott has served as an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Cleveland Cavaliers. He was selected as a head coach for this year’s NBA All-Star Game, as the league experimented with a four-team tournament format.
In a press release, Suns owner Mat Ishbia shared positive remarks about Ott.
“Jordan embodies the culture of excellence and accountability we're going to prioritize,” said Suns owner Mat Ishbia. “He is young, hungry and is ready to be an NBA head coach. His track record of developing players, fostering team chemistry, and his understanding of the game at the highest level are essential skills to how we are building for our future.”
Ott was also given an endorsement from former Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley. On his X account, Beverley wrote “Elite Coach. Watch what he does.”
Beverley played under Ott during his 45-game stint with the Lakers. The three-time NBA All-Defensive selection was traded in the middle of the 2022-2023 season, and Los Angeles would later make an appearance in that year’s Western Conference Finals.
For the 2024-2025 season, the Suns finished 11th in the Western Conference standings. While Devin Booker is expected to remain put, 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant is heavily rumored to be leaving Phoenix this summer. Ott will need to navigate the challenges of a changing core, and Beverley believes the 40-year-old coach is ready for the task.