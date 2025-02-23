Former 76ers Forward in Exclusive Company with Pair of MVP Candidates
Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers parted ways with one of their longest tenured players in Tobias Harris. Now in his new situation, the veteran forward is in exclusive stat company with a pair of the NBA's top talents.
After the Sixers decided to move on from Harris in free agency, the veteran forward decided to rejoin one of his old teams. He inked a two-year deal with the Detroit Pistons in hopes of helping the young squad turn a corner. Harris has managed to help uplift the team, as they've completed a drastic turnaround following a forgettable 2024 campaign.
Harris got off to a slow start to the season, but has really found his groove with Detroit in recent weeks. His strong play in the new year has got him on a notable list, as he is one of three players with a plus/minus of at least +200 since January 1st. The other two are the NBA's leading candidates for Most Valuable Player, Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Seeing that plus/minus is more of a team stat, the Pistons' overall success has played a part in Harris winding up on this list. That said, he's managed to elevate his game as we reach the final stretch of the regular season.
In the month of February, Harris is averaging 18.4 PPG on impressive 58% shooting from the field. Among his strong outings in this stretch was a matchup against his former team. When the Sixers and Pistons faced off back on February 7th, Harris 22 points and nine rebounds in a winning effort.
Less than a year removed from his departure with the Sixers, Harris seems well on his way to getting back to the postseason in Detroit.
