Former First-Round Pick Heads Overseas Following Stint With Sixers

Real Madrid is finalizing a deal with Chuma Okeke, sources told @hoopshype. Okeke, who drew several EuroLeague offers, was the 16th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft. The 26-year-old has averaged 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in five NBA seasons. He finished last season with the Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/i8y9qNXktB