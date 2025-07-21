Former First-Round Pick Heads Overseas Following Stint With Sixers
After dealing with a litany of injuries and parting with veterans at the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers took a flier on a handful of young players to close out the 2025 season. Following a brief stint with the team, one recent signee is now heading overseas to keep his pro career going.
When the dust settled from the trade deadline, one of the first moves the Sixers made was signing forward Chuma Okeke to a 10-day contract. The 26-year-old was a former first-round pick back in 2019 who began his career with the Orlando Magic. Due to their vast pool of prospects, he found himself hitting the open market in hopes of finding a new home in the NBA.
Okeke would end up appearing in seven games for the Sixers while under contract. In his brief stretch, he averaged 6.9 PPG and 6.1 RPG while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc on low volume. Okeke's best outing came in a loss to the OKC Thunder, where he notched a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds.
After his stretch run with the Sixers, Okeke ended up finishing out the year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, upon hitting the open market this summer, he was unable to land a deal. Okeke is following a similar path as most fringe NBA players by signing professionally overseas. Earlier this week, reports emerged that he has agreed to a deal with Real Madrid.
Still in his mid-twenties, Okeke will look to stand out for the prominent program in hopes of potentially returning to the NBA.
