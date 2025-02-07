Former NBA All-Star Reveals Thoughts on 76ers’ KJ Martin Trade
For the third time in his young career, KJ Martin has been traded.
The Philadelphia 76ers parted ways with Martin, sending him to the Detroit Pistons, along with draft compensation.
According to several reports, the Sixers were seeking flexibility for the buyout market, while also getting under the tax. The trade on Wednesday was their second ahead of the NBA trade deadline, which kicks in on Thursday afternoon.
Shortly after the Martin deal hit the news, the 24-year-old’s father, Kenyon Martin Sr., reacted on Gils Arena. He wasn’t necessarily disappointed in the deal, but he hopes Martin finds some stability in the league after gaining another move in such a short period of time.
“Man, I just want the kid to get the opportunity to play basketball without getting caught up in the business of basketball,” said Martin Sr.
“Every move he’s been in, it’s been Houston drafted guys that played the same position, not worrying about the stuff that he’s done. The Clippers got involved with the James Harden trade; it had nothing to do with him. This situation ain’t got nothing to do with him.”
The Sixers acquired Martin back in October of last year. He was a part of a package the team landed in return for James Harden, PJ Tucker, and Filip Petrusev.
Martin appeared in 58 games for the Sixers last season. While he showed promise, the 76ers didn’t have a steady role for him, especially come playoff time.
Over the summer, Martin hit the free agency market. He re-signed with the Sixers on a two-year deal. From the jump, there was an expectation Martin could be a trade candidate by late January. That became the young forward’s reality this week.
“I just want him to be able to hoop without getting caught up in the business side of it,” Martin Sr. added. “I understand this is business, but [I want] someone to believe in him and let him rock out without having to look over his shoulder.”
The Pistons won't be the team to give Martin that opportunity. On the day of the deadline, Martin was rerouted to the Utah Jazz.
Utah lands a player with nearly 300 games under his belt. Over time, he’s posted averages of nine points, four rebounds, and one assist while shooting 55 percent from the field.
