Former NBA Champion Jabs at Sixers Star Paul George
Aside from helping the Philadelphia 76ers on their quest for a championship, Paul George has another notable venture outside of his playing career. As he continues to balance both, one former player sounded off on this growing fad.
In recent years, PG has joined the ever-growing group of current players to break into the media space. He's built a sizable audience with his "Podcast P" show, where he talks about all things in and around the basketball world.
Though George is diligent when it comes to his show, his work on the hardwood still comes first. During the latter half of last season, the All-Star forward took a hiatus from the show to put more time and energy into getting the Sixers back on track.
Among those who have broken into the podcasting world following their playing days is longtime NBA forward Stephen Jackson. He hosts the famous "All the Smoke" show alongside Matt Barnes.
During a recent episode, Jackson had on another former player turned podcaster in Jeff Teague. It was there that Jackson weighed in on players starting their own show while still playing. He feels it's tough to balance and that nobody has been able to manage both at a high level yet.
"I ain't see nobody be successful doing it yet," Jackson said. "They successful in the media space. I'm talking about on the court and podcast. Nobody been successful in both."
Jackson might not have called out George by name, but he is among the players who fall into this category.
PG might not have had a successful 2025 campaign, but podcasting was the least of his issues. Similar to most of the Sixers' roster, injury left him very limited in the regular season.
Upon signing a max deal in free agency, George only played in 41 games in his first year in Philadelphia. His production saw a slight dip, posting averages of 16.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 4.3 APG.
George is still dealing with setbacks as he strives to return to form for the Sixers. During his offseason training, he sustained a knee injury that required surgery. Still about a month out from the season opener, George has time to get himself right physically before the action officially gets underway.
