Former 76er Picks Up Option with Portland Trail Blazers
Given that the NBA Finals have concluded, and the draft is in the rearview, it's safe to say that the offseason is more than underway. This is a time period that will allow teams to take a step back and look at what they have to do to take a step in the right direction, whether that be signing players who find themselves in free agency, or making trades to acquire new pieces.
For the players, apart from being a period of time in which they can unwind after a long season, or work on improving their game, the offseason also allows certain individuals to dictate what they want to do with their career, coming in the form of a player option in their contract.
One player who this applied to was former Philadelphia 76ers standout Matisse Thybulle, who is set to opt into his player option with the Portland Trail Blazers for the 2025-26 season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The player option, which is worth $11.5 million, is the final year of the three-year $33 million contract Thybulle penned with the Trail Blazers back in 2023.
Thybulle arrived at the Moda Center as part of a trade away from the City of Brotherly Love back in February 2023. His three years with the Trail Blazers haven't been the most eventful, averaging 6.2 points per game, as well as 3.5 rebounds across his 102 appearances.
While his scoring numbers might not have taken off to the levels that some might have hoped, his defensive contributions have continued to grow, averaging a career-high 2.2 steals per game in the 2024-25 season, which came to an abrupt end due to a grade two sprain in his right ankle that sidelined him for the majority of the season.
