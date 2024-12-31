Former Philadelphia 76ers Fan Favorite Brings Back Famous Catchphrase
With one of the final picks in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers took a flier on Paul Reed. Despite being a late second-round pick, the athletic forward has managed to carve out a role in the league.
Along with becoming a fan favorite, Reed became an everyday player by the end of his Sixers' tenure. He played in all 82 games last season, primarily serving as the backup center behind Joel Embiid. He finished the 2024 campaign with averags of 7.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 1.0 BPG.
The fans' admiration for Reed grew from his activity on social media. He famously posted a tweet about "getting it out the mud," which ended up becoming a bit of a catchphrase for him.
After bringing back Andre Drummond in free agency, the Sixers decided to move on from Reed. He wasn't on the open market long, as the Detroit Pistons quickly came in and snatched him up.
On Monday afternoon, Reed brought back his iconic line in a post on X/Twitter. Even in a new situation, he is focused on making things work no matter the environment.
Reed wasn't getting much playing time for the Pistons to start the year, but things have changed as of late. Following an injury to Isaiah Stewart, the former Sixer finds himself as the primary backup to Jalen Duren. He's performed well in this role, filling the stat sheet on a nightly basis.
On the season, Reed is averaging 5.3 PPG and 2.5 RPG. Similar to his time in Philadelphia, the former G-League MVP is proving he can be effective on the floor by providing energy on both ends.