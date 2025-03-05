Former Philadelphia 76ers Player Inks Deal With Big3 League
Throughout the Joel Embiid era, the Philadelphia 76ers have brought in countless big man to play behind their franchise star. Only a few years removed from his tenure with the team, one former player is now keeping their basketball career going in the Big3 league.
Since first being created by hip-hop legend Ice Cube, the Big3 has been home to countless players who once graced an NBA court. The latest to join the mix is former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell. The league announced on Monday that the longtime reserve center will be competing in the league this upcoming season.
Harrell first joined the league in 2015 after being a second-round pick by the Houston Rockets. He'd go on to spend nearly a decade in the league, also having stints with the LA Clippers, LA Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and 76ers.
The offensive-minded big man is one of many former Rockets players Daryl Morey has signed in Philly since taking over in the front office. He joined in free agency in 2023, where he took on the backup role behind Embiid. Harrell appeared in 57 games that season, averaging 5.6 PPG and 2.8 RPG, playing around 12 minutes a night.
Harrell ended up returning to the Sixers in 2024, but never ended up taking the floor. Before the regular season got underway, he suffered an ACL tear that caused him to miss the entire year.
Upon recovering from this injury, Harrell took a path taken by many fringe NBA players and went overseas. Following stints in Australia and China, he now returns to the States to partake in the Big3 league.
