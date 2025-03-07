Former Philadelphia 76ers Player Released Early by Wizards
A former Philadelphia 76ers trade acquisition is still in search of a long-term NBA home. Unfortunately for Jalen McDaniels, the Washington Wizards will not be one for him.
After spending the 2024-2025 NBA G League season with the Wizards’ G League affiliate, McDaniels earned a temporary call-up. On February 22, the Wizards signed McDaniels to a 10-day contract.
In four games, McDaniels averaged just two minutes of playing time. In seven total minutes of action, McDaniels didn’t register any stats. Before finishing out his 10-day deal, the Wizards released him early. Washington took an interest in Justin Champagnie as they signed him to a multi-season contract.
McDaniels is back searching for another opportunity to carve out a long-term role in the NBA. In 2019, McDaniels landed on the Charlotte Hornets as a second-round pick out of San Diego State. He played three full seasons in Charlotte, averaging seven points, three rebounds, and one assist on 36 percent shooting.
During year four, McDaniels averaged 11 points and five rebounds with the Hornets before getting dealt at the deadline to the Sixers. Philadelphia replaced their former first-round pick Matisse Thybulle by sending him to Portland, hoping McDaniels could bring more offense to the table down the stretch.
McDaniels played in 24 games for the Sixers. He posted averages of seven points and three rebounds while shooting 40 percent from three on one attempt per game. During his playoff run with the Sixers, McDaniels appeared in eight games. He averaged two points and two rebounds.
The Sixers didn’t bring McDaniels back in free agency. Instead, he signed with the Toronto Raptors on a multi-year deal. After one season in Toronto, McDaniels was traded to the Sacramento Kings. After spending the offseason with Sacramento, McDaniels was moved to the San Antonio Spurs. He was waived before making his debut.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations