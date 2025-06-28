Former Sixers Guard Provides Positive NBA Career Update
During the 2024 offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers signed journeyman guard Patrick Beverley to provide a stronger veteran presence to the locker room. Nearly two years removed from his stint with the franchise, the 36-year-old provided new updates regarding his playing career.
Upon hitting the open market last summer, Beverley failed to find himself on an NBA roster. This resulted in him opting to play overseas to keep himself ready if the league ever came calling. Now, a year later, he is once again aiming to secure a contract.
Earlier this week, an NBA fan tweeted at Beverley imploring him to be a veteran leader for the Charlotte Hornets next season. He responded to the post saying that he's exploring multiple avenues but expects to be back on a roster in 2026.
In his mid-30s, Beverley is still capable of providing a boost for a team in the right role. He is a fierce competitor who prides himself on being a high-intensity defender. Between his leadership and passion on the floor, a playoff team might have interest in bringing him in as a backup.
The Sixers hoped Beverley could provide stability in the backcourt behind Tyrese Maxey, but his time in Philly ended up being brief. He'd play in just 47 games before the front office decided to trade him to the Milwaukee Bucks for Cameron Payne. During his short run with the Sixers, Beverley averaged 6.0 PPG and 2.6 APG while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.
With free agency set to begin on Monday evening, time will soon tell if Beverley will make a return to the NBA.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft
Philadelphia 76ers Select Johni Broome